Kolkata grab victory from the jaws of defeat
The Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off an improbable win after the Kings XI Punjab bungled the chase in the final phase of the game in Abu Dhabi. The two-run win on Saturday owed much to their fighting spirit, and this win should give a fillip for the matches ahead.
Chasing 165 for a win, Punjab skipper KL Rahul (74 off 58 balls) and Mayank Agarwal (56 off 39) forged a 115-run stand in 14 overs by cutting out risks but never missing out on the chances to score. After Agarwal’s exit, Nicholas Pooran looked in good nick until a needless swipe at Sunil Narine.
The game changed on its head there as Kolkata bowlers tightened the screws. With a six required off the last ball for a tie, Glen Maxwell’s shot landed agonisingly inches inside the ropes.
Earlier, Kolkata’s sluggish start gained some momentum from a rollicking knock from captain Dinesh Karthik (58 off 29) and his 82-run partnership with Shubman Gill (57 off 47). The target looked good until Rahul and Agarwal got going. At that point, it was Punjab’s match to lose. And they did.
Relive the match as it happened...
