Kolkata Knight Riders players
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kolkata grab victory from the jaws of defeat

The Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off an improbable win after the Kings XI Punjab bungled the chase in the final phase of the game in Abu Dhabi. The two-run win on Saturday owed much to their fighting spirit, and this win should give a fillip for the matches ahead.

Chasing 165 for a win, Punjab skipper KL Rahul (74 off 58 balls) and Mayank Agarwal (56 off 39) forged a 115-run stand in 14 overs by cutting out risks but never missing out on the chances to score. After Agarwal’s exit, Nicholas Pooran looked in good nick until a needless swipe at Sunil Narine.

The game changed on its head there as Kolkata bowlers tightened the screws. With a six required off the last ball for a tie, Glen Maxwell’s shot landed agonisingly inches inside the ropes.

Earlier, Kolkata’s sluggish start gained some momentum from a rollicking knock from captain Dinesh Karthik (58 off 29) and his 82-run partnership with Shubman Gill (57 off 47). The target looked good until Rahul and Agarwal got going. At that point, it was Punjab’s match to lose. And they did.

Kings XI Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal
Kings XI Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal run between the wickets during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI










Kamlesh Nagarkoti of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls during the match. S
Kamlesh Nagarkoti of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls during the match. S Image Credit: portzpics for BCCI



Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab hits a boundary.
Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Prasidh Krishna of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls during the match.
Prasidh Krishna of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


KL Rahul, captain of Kings XI Punjab, plays a shot
KL Rahul, captain of Kings XI Punjab, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Dinesh Karthik captain of Kolkata Knight Riders
Dinesh Karthik captain of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders
Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders raises his bat after scoring a fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Ravi Bishnoi of Kings XI Punjab bowls during the match.
Ravi Bishnoi of Kings XI Punjab bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI









Chris Jordan of Kings XI Punjab bowls during the match.
Chris Jordan of Kings XI Punjab bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot.
Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders
Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Mohammad Shami of Kings XI Punjab
Mohammad Shami of Kings XI Punjab celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Arshdeep Singh of Kings XI Punjab bowls during the match.
Arshdeep Singh of Kings XI Punjab bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul (left) with Dinesh Karthik
Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul (left) with Dinesh Karthik, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, seen during the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI













