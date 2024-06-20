This will be followed by a riveting three-match Test series against New Zealand with the first Test starting on October 16 in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Test respectively.

The arrival of the New Year will see an exciting white-ball showdown with England visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs.

It is not just this series that will be exciting, the Indian team is set to have a new coach and with both 50-over and Twenty20 World Cups at least two years away, the Men in Blue could also bring in plenty of newcomers who could serve the country for the next decade.