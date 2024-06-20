SPO_240220 INDIAN TEAM-1718890686842
India's captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the Super 8 match against Afghanistan. Indian team will have a busy home schedule from September. Image Credit: Source: BCCI-X

Dubai: A busy home season awaits the Indian men’s team when Bangladesh, New Zealand and England start touring from September to January next year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced fixtures for the much-anticipated international home season, which will kick off in September with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. Chennai will host the first Test starting on Sept. 19, while Kanpur will host the second Test from September 27. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad.

This will be followed by a riveting three-match Test series against New Zealand with the first Test starting on October 16 in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Test respectively.

The arrival of the New Year will see an exciting white-ball showdown with England visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs.

It is not just this series that will be exciting, the Indian team is set to have a new coach and with both 50-over and Twenty20 World Cups at least two years away, the Men in Blue could also bring in plenty of newcomers who could serve the country for the next decade.

Fixtures:

Bangladesh’s tour of India

September 19-23: First Test, Chennai

September 27-October 1: Second Test, Kanpur

October 6: First Twenty20, Dharamsala

October 9: Second Twenty20, Delhi

October 12: Third Twenty20, Hyderabad

New Zealand’s tour of India:

October 16-20: First Test, Bengaluru

October 24-28: Second Test, Pune

November 1-5: Third Test, Mumbai

England’s tour of India:

January 22: First Twenty20, Chennai

January 25: Second Twenty20, Kolkata

January 28: Third Twenty20, Rajkot

January 31: Fourth Twenty20, Pune

February 2: Fifth Twenty20, Mumbai

February 6: First One-Day International, Nagpur

February 9: Second One-Day International, Cuttack

February 12: Third One-Day International, Ahmedabad