Dubai: A busy home season awaits the Indian men’s team when Bangladesh, New Zealand and England start touring from September to January next year.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced fixtures for the much-anticipated international home season, which will kick off in September with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. Chennai will host the first Test starting on Sept. 19, while Kanpur will host the second Test from September 27. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad.
This will be followed by a riveting three-match Test series against New Zealand with the first Test starting on October 16 in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Test respectively.
The arrival of the New Year will see an exciting white-ball showdown with England visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs.
It is not just this series that will be exciting, the Indian team is set to have a new coach and with both 50-over and Twenty20 World Cups at least two years away, the Men in Blue could also bring in plenty of newcomers who could serve the country for the next decade.
Fixtures:
Bangladesh’s tour of India
September 19-23: First Test, Chennai
September 27-October 1: Second Test, Kanpur
October 6: First Twenty20, Dharamsala
October 9: Second Twenty20, Delhi
October 12: Third Twenty20, Hyderabad
New Zealand’s tour of India:
October 16-20: First Test, Bengaluru
October 24-28: Second Test, Pune
November 1-5: Third Test, Mumbai
England’s tour of India:
January 22: First Twenty20, Chennai
January 25: Second Twenty20, Kolkata
January 28: Third Twenty20, Rajkot
January 31: Fourth Twenty20, Pune
February 2: Fifth Twenty20, Mumbai
February 6: First One-Day International, Nagpur
February 9: Second One-Day International, Cuttack
February 12: Third One-Day International, Ahmedabad