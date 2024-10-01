Relentless pressure

After three rain-interrupted days, India’s bowlers also capitalised on the situation, adopting an attacking line and maintaining relentless pressure on their opponents.

Bangladesh’s all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz acknowledged India’s strategy, saying: “In Test cricket, we see different scenarios and today, it was like a T20. India came with a plan and mindset of winning, the way they scored runs from top to bottom. We tried to restrict them, but credit goes to them and they are also a top team with experienced and world-class players.”

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was at his aggressive best, scoring two quickfire half-centuries in both the innings. Image Credit: AFP

Aggression under new leadership

India’s aggressive approach is not new, as they used a similar strategy to defeat South Africa earlier this year under coach Rahul Dravid. However, the new partnership between skipper Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir appears to have further enhanced this tactic.

“When Rahul [Dravid] bhai said he was done, we had a fantastic time together. Then life moves on … With Gautam Gambhir, I’ve played with him and I know what sort of mindset he has. It’s still early days, but it’s been very fruitful,” Rohit Sharma told the broadcasters after the win. “The batters were willing to take the risk, and we were ready to give ourselves a chance at a result.”

Bowlers make the difference

Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack with six wickets in the match, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj all made important contributions. Akash Deep, playing only his third Test, was also praised by both Rohit and Bumrah for his consistent effort and ability to deliver long spells.

Indian pacer Akash Deep has received rave reviews from skipper Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Image Credit: Source: BCCI - X

“Akash has been good and he’s played a lot of domestic cricket. He can do the job the team expects him to do,” Rohit said, while Bumrah added: “Deep comes up to me quite a lot and asks, ‘what do you think I should do?’ He’s got a lot of heart, and whenever he bowls, he gives his best.”

Ashwin’s all-round brilliance

Ravichandran Ashwin was named the player of the series for his outstanding performance with both bat and ball. He scored a century and took six wickets in the first match, and his consistent contributions helped India secure the series win.

Fewest balls faced by a team to win a Test 276 — Eng vs West Indies, 1935

281 — Ind vs South Africa, 2024

300 — South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2005

312 — India vs Bangladesh, 2024

327 — Australia vs South Africa, 1932

“When we bowled Bangladesh out after lunch on Monday, Rohit said that we wanted to go for it, and then he stepped out and hit the first ball for six — that set the tone,” Ashwin said.