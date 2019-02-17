Dubai: The telecast of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) has plunged into uncertainty with IMG Reliance pulling out as broadcast partners over the Pulwama terror attack which killed more than 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that IMG Reliance will not televise matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019 after Sunday’s matches in Dubai. Efforts are on to find a new live broadcast partner. The PCB is hopeful that a new live broadcast partner will be announced Monday following the signing of a new agreement.
“We have been informed by IMG Reliance that they will be unable to partner with us for the remaining HBL PSL 2019 and PCB has reserved all its rights. The PCB always had a contingency plan in place, and we are confident we will be in a position to announce the new partner on Monday after the completion of the formalities,” PCB’s Managing Director Wasim Khan said.
Wasim also said: “The PCB has also noted the recent turn of events and expresses its extreme disappointment as we have always believed and emphasised that sports and politics should be kept separate. History tells us that sports, particularly cricket, have always played a key role in building bridges between people and countries. Unfortunately, denying India cricket fans the right to follow HBL PSL by blocking all digital coverage as well as covering or removing portrait of former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan and other legendary cricketers from one of the most historic cricket clubs and venues are highly regrettable actions.”
The PCB also said that they will take up these incidents with the BCCI and the ICC at the upcoming ICC committee meeting in Dubai later in February.