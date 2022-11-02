Kohli's T20 World Cup record

Kohli walked in at a difficult situation and forged three useful partnerships with KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin towards the end of the innings. The senior partner played second fiddle to both Rahul and Suryakumar and after India lost three wickets in the final five overs, Kohli went on the rampage, shifting gears at the right time and added an invaluable 27 runs in 11 balls with Ravichandran Ashwin (13 not out) to take India to a challenging 184 for six in 20 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who always backed Kohli when he was going through a lean patch, said: “In my mind, Kohli was always there. It was just a matter of few innings here and there, and he hasn’t looked back since the Asia Cup. The guy has so much experience.”

Kohli, who became the highest scorer in Twenty20 World Cup, surpassing Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene, has put that experience to good use by leading India to victory over Pakistan and forming a great partnership with Suryakumar during India’s win over Netherlands and then in this match.

Litton Das led Bangladesh's chase with a stunning assault on the Indian bowlers, scoring the second fastest half-century in 2022 World Cup. Image Credit: Courtesy: ICC Twitter

Chasing a stiff target, Das stunned the Indian attack with scintillating shots to take the Tigers to 66 for no loss in seven overs when rain stopped play. The interruption halted his momentum and allowed India to regroup and after the break, they got the prized wicket of Das, a superb run out from deep by Rahul.

Strong come back

Bangladesh lost their way after the untimely wicket of Das and subsequently that of fellow opener Najmal Shanto. Despite wickets falling in a heap, the Tigers kept coming back strongly and just fell short by five runs.

The biggest difference in the Indian team after the break was the fielding. Das was dropped by Dinesh Karthik when the opener was 27 and that gave Bangladesh the momentum. On resumption, Indian fielders didn’t miss a chance and were spot on with their fielding on a slippery surface and that put the pressure on Bangladesh.

Arshdeep Singh once again proved his skills by coming back strongly in the second spell with two wickets and defended the runs while bowling the final over. Hardik Pandya also chipped in with two wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma celebrate after a direct hit catches the dangerous and diving Litton Das short of crease. Image Credit: ANI

“Shortened games can go either way, but we held our nerves well after the game restarted. It was a good win in the end. With Bumrah not there, it was a tough job for someone to take up. It was a choice between Shami and Arshdeep. We’ve prepared Arshdeep for the death-over job and he’s been doing it for 8-9 months. I had to back someone who had been doing it regularly,” a relieved Rohit Sharma added.

Bangladesh skipper Shaikh Al Hasan, who played the mind games ahead of the contest saying India are here to win the World Cup, while they are not, led his young side remarkably and the Tigers always bring their best out against India.

Virat Kohli hugs Arshdeep Singh after defending the total after bowling the final over against Bangladesh. Image Credit: ANI

“It’s been the story when we play India. We’re almost there but don’t cross the line,” Shakib said, referring to the one-run loss they suffered at the hand of India when they met last time in Bengaluru. “It was a great game. Litton is batting really well, probably he’s our best batsman going around. We thought we could chase this down after that start. Our plan was to get India’s top order quickly, that’s why I bowled out Taskin, he’s been our main bowler. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get wickets today, he was unlucky but it was a plan to get India’s top order out to dictate the game. We’re positive, we wanted to enjoy this World Cup, hopefully we can continue this.”