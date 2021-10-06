The sate-of-the-art Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, which will operate at capacity of 70% fans at the T20 World Cup. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium will see a ‘first’ with the socially distanced ‘pods’ of a maximum of four spectators on their east and west mounds for the 15 games, along with the venue operating at 70 percent seat capacity for 15 games of the T20 World Cup later this month.

Action begins on October 18 with a double-header which will see Ireland take on the Netherlands and Sri Lanka face Namibia. Abu Dhabi Cricket will then host the Super 12 stage opener between heavyweights Australia and South Africa while the venue will also house the tournament’s first semi-final on November 10. Tickets, starting from Dhs 40 for the Round 1 matches and from Dhs 50 for the Super 12 fixtures, are now available and the tournament will be hosted within COVID-19 government guidelines to ensure the safety of the fans.

“It is our pleasure to be hosting a prestigious event such as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, for what will be one of the most-watched sporting events the UAE has ever held. My thanks go out to both the International Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India for trusting us with this hosting responsibility, as well as our vital Government partners for providing us with a safe delivery platform” said Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Matt Boucher, Abu Dhabi Cricket CEO, added: “Thanks to the incredible work of The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Department of Health and Abu Dhabi Sports Council we are now able to safely increase our maximum seat capacity to 70 percent and introduce new socially-distanced pods of four spectators to our family west and east grass mounds. This brings our capacity up to well over 10,000 as we ready ourselves to hear the real roar of cricket’s incredible fans!”

“We’ve safely hosted 87 ICC-accredited international matches since the start of the pandemic and we can’t wait to host the best players in the world for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021,” he added.