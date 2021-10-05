England’s Sam Curran ruled out of Twenty20 World Cup with back injury Sustained injury while playing for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League Published: October 05, 2021 16:49 Reuters England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a back injury. Image Credit: Agencies Also in this package Look! IPL 2021 in UAE - Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets Look! IPL 2021 in UAE - Gaikwad's century in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets In Pictures! IPL 2021 in UAE - Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by four-wickets In Pictures: IPL 2021 in UAE - Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by 6 runs in Sharjah In Pictures: IPL 2021 in UAE - Delhi Capitals boost top-two hopes after beating Chennai Super Kings Look! IPL 2021 in UAE - Chennai Super Kings win thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach play-offs London: England all-rounder Sam Curran will miss this year’s Twenty20 World Cup with a lower back injury, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said today. Curran, 23, sustained the injury while playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday and will return to Britain for further scans. Preliminary squad Tom Curran, named as a reserve in England’s 15-man preliminary squad, will replace his brother Sam, while bowler Reece Topley will join the group as a travelling reserve. “The England players and management not at the IPL arrived at their Muscat base earlier today and will remain in Oman until 16 October before moving to Dubai for the start of the tournament,” the statement said. The T20 World Cup will be held from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. England take on defending champions West Indies in their opener on Oct. 23 in Dubai.