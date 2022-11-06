Mid-match summary: SKY turns the match around 360 degrees

Suryakumar Yadav is proving why he is such a dangerous player, playing 360 degrees. He is scooping the ball behind the wicketkeeper and follows it up with a brilliant straight drive. It’s is difficult to contain him, which the Zimbabwe bowlers realized the hard way. The inexperience of the Zimbweans, playing in this gigantic Melbourne Cricket Stadium for the first time since 2004, let go a strong grip slip by, thanks to some wonderful counter-offensive by Suryakumar in the company of Hardik Pandya, who departed after a run a ball 18.

SKY reached his 12th half-century in just 23 balls and remained unbeaten 61 to give India 107 runs in the final 10 overs, after India lost three quick wickets in 14 balls to be in a spot of bother. Suryakumar, who added 65 runs with Pandya in 35 balls for the fifth wicket, had six fours and four sixes in his knock.

01:41PM



Dazzling display by Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 61 off 25 balls takes India to 186/5 in 20 overs, giving Zimbabwe a stiff target to chase. His knock literally has dashed Zimbabwe’s ambitions of containing India to a low score.

01:16PM



Zimbabwe halt India’s march with three quick wickets

Two wickets in quick succession of the set Rahul and Kohli in the space of four deliveries should be hurting India’s progress towards a big total. Eight balls later, Rishabh Pant, who is playing his first match in this tour, failed to take advantage of the opportunity after being dismissed by a stunning catch at midwicket boundary. But the advantage is Suryakumar Yadav is still around and should launch into the attack mode soon with Hardik Pandya. Rahul in the process completed his 22nd half century in Twenty20 internationals. His wicket completed a unique double for Sikandar Raza, the Zimbwbwean all-rounder getting 25 wickets and 500 runs this year. After 15 overs, India are 107/4.

12:51PM



India 79/1 at halfway stage

Rahul and Kohli are consolidating the Indian innings and shifting gears to go at a much faster clip in the final 10 overs. Rahul is on 41 and Kohli 22 as India are 79/1. Indian batters are in total command and in no pressure whatsoever after booking their place in the semif-finals.

12:33PM



Kohli and Rahul keep the scoreboard ticking

Rohit Sharma has departed at a time when he started finding his touch. The Indian skipper must be upset with himself for missing the opportunity ahead of the semi-finals. One aspect this opening pair need to work on, certainly in the crucial knockout is the running between the wickets.

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani (left) celebrates his wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: AFP

Though Rahul and Rohit can get boundaries off the good deliveries, it is important not give dot balls, which could come back to bite Team India at a later stage. Kohli is as comfortable as he could be, in great touch. After six overs, India are 46/1, Rahul on 20 (17), Kohli 10 (6).

12:22PM



Slow start for India

After getting the measure of the pitch, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have started playing through the line to lift the ball over the infield.

India's KL Rahul bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne, Australia. Image Credit: AP

But the Zimbabwe pacers are not giving anything away easily and keeping them on the backfoot with just short of good length. After three overs, India are 18/0.

Indian fans cheer as India's Virat Kohli prepares to bat during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Image Credit: AFP

12:01PM



India win toss, choose to bat

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat on a surface that has good amount of green tinge, in front of a packed house at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India have made one change, bringing in Rishabh Pant in place of Dinesh Karthik. “All other players have played a game at least and Pant is the only one who has not got a game this tour. We wanted to give him the opportunity before the semi-finals,” Rohit said at the toss. Zimbabwe brought in Wellington Masakadza and Tony Munyonga in place of Milton Shumba and Luke Jongwe.

An Indian fan cheers before the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, on November 6, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine (capt), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.

T20 World Cup Trophy Image Credit: Twitter

Preview: India face tricky Zimbabwe