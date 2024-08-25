Rawalpindi: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his team’s first win in Test cricket against Pakistan on Sunday was a tribute to people killed during protests that toppled former premier Sheikh Hasina.

The South Asian nation endured weeks of student-led protests that ultimately forced Hasina to resign and flee to India this month after 15 years of autocratic rule.

“We are paying tribute to the individuals who recently passed away in our nation during the protest and we are praying for their souls,” Najmul said after his side’s 10-wicket victory in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

More than 450 people were killed during the protests, many by police fire.

Bangladesh’s tour to Pakistan was hit by a lack of preparation, with foreign coaches unable to attend training sessions because of travel warnings.

However, the new interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, allowed the two-Test tour to Pakistan to go ahead.

Bangladesh led by 117 runs on the first innings after a record score against Pakistan of 565, the hosts having declared their innings at 448-6 on a batting-friendly pitch.

They then dismissed Pakistan for a paltry 146 on day five, with spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4-21) and Shakib Al Hasan (3-44) doing the damage.

Bangladesh scored the 30 runs required without losing a wicket, sparking celebrations in the visitors’ dressing room.

Najmul, who also celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday, said it was a special feeling.

“It is nice to win on a birthday, special feeling,” he said. “But more special is the team’s win. It’s a historic day for us, it is massive.

“I think before we started this series, we believed we can win this time. And then... everyone really believed that we can do something special this time.”

Najmul also praised his bowlers for keeping Pakistan in check.

“Everyone showed his character, I am really happy with them. We have worked hard to achieve this win. Our bowlers did so well,” he said.

He also praised veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim, whose 191 in the first innings set the foundation for Bangladesh’s highest total against Pakistan.

“He has been playing cricket for 15-17 years and he never looks tired, doing things repeatedly over and over again,” Najmul said.

“The way he batted in these hot conditions was impressive and I am really happy for him, that’s why we probably win the match.”

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood apologised to home fans for a poor result.

“We all are disappointed, the whole of Pakistan is disappointed,” said Masood, who has lost all four matches since being appointed Test captain last year.

“As a team, as a leader of the team, obviously I would apologise to our fans that we were unable to give the desired result that Pakistan deserved.”

Masood denied his team took Bangladesh lightly.

“I thought they were very disciplined, with the ball and in the field, they played the game to their strengths,” he said.

Masood hoped his players would be able to lift themselves for the second Test, which begins in Rawalpindi on Friday.