Kolkata: The International Cricket Council’s Chief Executive Manu Sawhney has been sent on “leave” after his conduct came under the scanner during an internal investigation by audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers and may resign before his term ends.
Well-placed sources in the ICC confirmed the new to Gulf News, saying ''certain proceedings'' have been initiated against him.
A major English daily from India earlier reported that Sawhney, who replaced Dave Richardson after the ICC World Cup in 2019 for a tenure till 2022, hasn’t also been on best of terms with some of the influential cricket boards with regards various policy decisions.
The 56-year-old hasn’t been attending office for some time and was asked to go on leave on Tuesday. “The Board of Directors are trying to find a compromise formula where Sawhney leaves the post with dignity by tendering his resignation,” the report said quoting sources.