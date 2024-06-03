Speaking ahead of India’s first game against Ireland in New York, the 51-year-old said: “It is going to be the last one that I am in-charge of.

“Yeah, just considering, unfortunately, the kind of schedules and where I find myself at this stage in my life, I don’t think I’ll be able to re-apply. So yeah, obviously it’ll be my last one. But having said that, it’s (the significance of the tournament is) no different for me,” he added stating that he will not be applying for the position again which was advertised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last month.

The former Indian cricket team captain has been the head coach of the side since 2021. He said this tournament will be extra special given that it’s going to be his last as the coach. “I love doing the job. I’ve really enjoyed coaching India and I think it’s a truly special job to do, and I enjoyed working with this team and it’s a great bunch of boys to work with,” he noted.

Only recently India’s former opener Gautam Gambhir was in news for showing his interest for the same position.