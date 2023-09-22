Dubai: The One-Day International World Cup champions will receive $4 million along with the trophy after the final in Ahmedabad on November 19 — a phenomenal increase in prize money from the first World Cup held in 1975.

The 13th edition of the World Cup, which begins in Ahmedabad on October 5, will see the 10-team tournament to be played in 10 venues across the country. Out of a total prize money of $10 million for the tournament, the runners-up will receive $2 million.

The losing semifinalists, after a 45-match league phase, will earn $800,000, which is on par with the 2019 prize fund.

Each team play the other once

The biggest Cricket World Cup ever will see prizes for each league match won. Teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semi-finals.

The winners of each match in the group stage will receive $40,000 and the six teams that do not qualify for the semifinals will receive a payment of $100,000.

The prize money has been increasing over the years, a significant jump in the last few editions. India received $3 million when they won the tournament in 2011, the previous occasion when it was held in India, while the runners-up took home $1.5 million from a total prize fund ofn $8.01 million.

However, the next edition in 2015 saw an increase of 25 per cent, with total prize money increasing to $10 million with the winners receiving $3.75 million and runners-up $1.75 million.

India players hold the Prudential World Cup at Lord's in 1983. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Doubling with every World Cup

When India hosted the Reliance World Cup in 1987 for the first time away from England, the total prize money stood at $160,000 with the winners receiving approximately $53,000 and the runners-up $21,000. Today, a group stage win earns teams almost the same money as the World Cup winners of the past.

West Indies, who won the first World Cup in 1975, received $9,000 while the runners-up $4,500 and the semifinalists $2,250 each. The prize money more than doubled in the next edition in 1979 when West Indies won for the second time, defeating hosts England by 92 runs. That effort got them $21,000 while England were content with $8,500.

When India stopped West Indies from winning their third straight title, the Kapil Devils were awarded $31,000. Though the winners’ prize money doubled again to £20,000 in 1983, the weak pound translated to a lesser amount then.

The breakdown of prize money allocations is as follows:

Winner: $4 million

Runners-up: $2 million

Losing semifinalists: $800,000

Teams eliminated after group stage: $100,000