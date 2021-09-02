Virendra Sehwag (left) with Anis Sajan. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: Virendra Sehwag, one of the most destructive batsmen India has ever seen, said during a one-to-one interview with Anis Sajan that Indian batsmen tried to play ‘too safe’ during the series.

Speaking with Mr Cricket UAE in very much the way he batted, Sehwag felt that India’s batsmen played too safe and should have gone after the loose balls - but instead made England bowlers get the upperhand over Indian batsman. Moreover, he felt India handed over the momentum which they had with them in the first two Test matches.

I asked him whether India should retain Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, Sehwag said definitely and added that Pujara has come back in form by scoring 91 and also Rahane had scored a vital 50 at Lord’s which helped India post a good second innings score. Moreover, Sehwag insisted India should play an extra batsman in Hanuman Vihari as he believes India will win if the batsman put some runs.

When asked if Ravi Ashwin should be included, he said he is the number one spinner as well as he got five Test hundreds and will be handy at the dry Oval wicket as he has got more variations.

When asked how Virat Kohli would get out of this lean patch, he said the skipper does not look out of form and needs to be patient and knowing him, Sehwag feels he will fire in the next two Test matches.

My last question to him was who will win the series? Sehwag said as much as heart wanted India to win, he feel England win the series 2-1 but hoped that he is proved wrong.

Sehwag is the only Indian to score two triple hundred in Tests for India and six double hundreds - not to speak of the 8000 Test runs in the 101 Test matches he has played for Team India and more often than not, India won whenever he scored big.

No wonder he is called the Nawab of Najafgarh!