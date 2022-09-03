Do you think India start as favourites for the second bout against Pakistan tomorrow at the ring of fire in the Super 4 of the Asia Cup? The fans got their first wish of getting to witness one more game after the thriller last Sunday where India won thanks to Hardik Pandya’s heroics. The question now on every fans mind be it India or Pakistan is does India have an edge against Pakistan tomorrow?

To be very honest, till last year before Pakistan beat India by ten wickets India had the wood against Pakistan. But it seemed to have changed after that big win for Pakistan and India found that out in the first game where Pakistan challenged India inspite of scoring a below par score of 147 and stretched the game till the last over. India did well when they bowled and did not allow any of the Pakistan batsman to get away till Shahnawaz Dahani scored a brisk 20 in the end hitting two sixes and a four to propel the score to 147. And when they came on to bowl, Dahani, Naseem Shah and Harris Rauf along with their spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammed Nawaz bowled according to the demand of the conditions and made India fight for every run. The only mistake or blip was their over rate which ended in a penalty where they had to keep only four players instead of five and Pandya exploited it well by hitting Rauf for three boundaries which almost sealed the game.