Dwayne Bravo (left) and Andy Flower, captain and coach of Delhi Bulls, respectively, hope that the data from their BatSense will help the team's performance in the Abu Dhabi T10. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Kolkata: Smart Cricket Global Limited, a UK-based sports technology start-up, on Saturday announced their first-ever official technology partnership as they teamed up with Delhi Bulls, a Abu Dhabi T10 franchise during the ongoing fourth season of league.

The partnership will see top international players like Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi and Evin Lewis play in the Abu Dhabi T10 with BatSense, SmartCricket.com’s bat sensor which has the power to provide a wide range of data for every shot played.

A press release from Delhi Bulls says it ‘‘promises to showcase data’’ about the bat speed, back lift angle, follow through angle, bat speed at impact and a host of other batting parameters of top internationals for millions to follow and emulate.

BatSense is driven by an Intel-powered chip that ensures data accuracy and high-performance data results. Apart from the device that captures the data, the product comes equipped with a sleeve to mount the device onto the bat, a key to lock the sensor into the sleeve and a USB charging cable to power the device. The device has a supporting app, the SmartCricket.com app, that provides a range of features which claims to equip players and coaches to train better.

The device which made its first appearance at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 held in the England and Wales, where it was used by several stars of the game, is now commercially available.

“Cricket technology has so far been largely focused only on broadcast,” said Atul Srivastava, Founder of Smart Cricket Global Limited. “There was very limited technology that could actually help players monitor and improve their game. We are bringing IOT based technology with our bouquet of Smart equipment, starting with BatSense, to change the way cricket is played across the world’’