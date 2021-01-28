England’s Adam Lyth has acquitted himself well in the longer format of the game as well. Image Credit: AFP

Kolkata: England’s Adam Lyth, considered to be a white ball specialist with over 2,500 runs in T20s, is looking forward to playing with West Indians Dwayne Bravo and Evin Lewis for Delhi Bulls in the new season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The Bulls are scheduled to take on Bangla Tigers in their first encounter later on Thursday.

“I am looking forward to playing with Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis as they are the superstars of the game. We have got a good mix of experienced and young players in our squad. I think we have a good chance of winning the title this time,” Lyth said during a zoom interaction.

Asked what appeals him the best about the Abu Dhabi T10, Lyth said that the edginess of the T10 format makes the competition very exciting, “The best thing about the Abu Dhabi T10 is that it’s fast-paced, edgy, got a lot more action and there’s no time to think. On the contrary in T20s there’s still some time for a team to bounce back, but in T10 everyone has to be on their toes and there’s no scope for error.”

The Yorkshireman further added that he is looking to focus on getting the basics right this season, “I am looking to keep things simple in the season and focus on getting the basics right and execute the plans that suit our team. The T10 format is quite challenging and I am always excited to play this format.”

As someone who is no stranger to playing in Abu Dhabi, Lyth said: “I have always had a lovely time playing in Abu Dhabi. I travel there with my Yorkshire team and my family as well. The conditions and the hospitality in Abu Dhabi are fabulous.”