Ben Dunk celebrates after taking Lahore Qalandars to victory in PSL in early 2020. Image Credit: AP

Kolkata: Ben Dunk, the Australian wicketkeeper-batsman of Qalandars, feels that they have got some real matchwinners in England allrounder Chris Jordan and opening batsman Tom Banton to make an impact in the fourth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League which gets underway from Thursday. The 10-day league, which boasts of some of the biggest movers and shakers of franchise cricket, will be held from January 28 to February 6.

A perfect example of the journeyman-cricketer, the 33-year-old former international will head off straight to Lahore on completion of the current assignment to join the Lahore Qalandars for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after this. ‘‘It’s been an extended season for me and I think I am better-prepared than my visit here last time. The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as well as the Big Bash League has helped me get back into shape,’’ said the ardent admirer of Adam Gilchrist.

Speaking during an interaction on zoom with the media, Dunk said that all their players have cleared the quarantine and were raring to head for the practice session in the evening. ‘‘Our team has the likes of Chris Jordan, who has taken the highest number of T20 wickets for England and Tom Banton, who had been an exciting batsman to watch in the Big Bash League. This is the first time I will be playing in the same team with them and we have what it takes to make it to the final,’’ he said.

Apart from the likes of Jordan, Banton or Dunk himself, Qalandars boasts of a huge experience quotient from Pakistan with the ‘Boom Boom’ Shahid Afridi back as the icon player alongwith the likes of Hasan Ali, Sharjeel Khan and seasoned left-arm paceman Sohail Tanveer. ‘‘We will soon come up with roles for each one of us,’’ he said.

Looking ahead at the PSL which will start in February, the Queenslander who is known for his exceptional ability to clear the field, said: ‘‘We want to make it to the business-end of the tournament. For Rashid Khan, it will be the first PSL and know what we are capable of. It has been a tough year for people of Pakistan in general. Hopefully, the PSL can bring back smiles on faces of the Lahore people,’’ an upbeat Dunk said.

Meanwhile, The Abu Dhabi T10 executive committee has released names of match officials for the tournament. They include:

• Chris Broad: ADT10 Match Referee 1 (ICC Elite Match Referee)

• Nigel Llong: former ICC Elite Panel Umpire

• Lyndon Hannibal: ICC International Panel Umpire

• Paul Baldwin: ICC Panel Umpire

• Shiju Manil: ICC Development Panel

• Ian Gould: ADT10 Match Referee 2 (former ICC Elite Panel Umpire)

• Alex Wharf: ICC International Panel Umpire

• Ranmore Martinez: ICC International Panel Umpire

• Billy Taylor: ECB First class Umpire