Mudassar Nazar had been an extremely familiar name in UAE cricketing circles even after his playing days. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Kolkata: Mudassar Nazar, Pakistan cricket’s quintessential utility man who scored over 6,500 runs and took over 150 wickets in international cricket, feels the T10 format can play it’s part in entertaining the audience. Nazar, who was the Head Coach of ICC Global Cricket Academy in Dubai for a long stint, was named on Wednesday as the Technical Director for T10 Sports Management (TSM), owners of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Speaking about the importance of the T10 format, Nazar said in a statement: “We are in the entertainment business, whether it was 100 years ago or it’s now. If the audience is not entertained, then we don’t move an inch. Any cricketer, who is in love with the game, will love to watch any format and this is a very exciting format. If I was still playing, I would have tried this format. I would have trained hard and probably changed my approach to the game and that is why it’s so fascinating to see players who are so good in the four-day and five-day formats and then they change their game and skill and then try and outperform people in this event.”

TSM is a group company of the multinational and diversified conglomerate Mulk Holdings. A member of the mighty Pakistan squad of the Eighties, Nazar has joined TSM just before the start of the second season of Abu Dhabi, slated to be held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from January 28 to February 6. The Abu Dhabi T10, the brainchild of Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman and founder of Mulk Holdings, is the world’s only 10-over cricket league officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Shaji said in a statement: “We are absolutely delighted to have Mudassar Nazar on board as the Technical Director. Being one of the greats of the game, Mudassar will have a lot of valuable insights to share with us, which will be a big boost for the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. We are looking forward to a wonderful working relationship with him.”