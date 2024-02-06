Despite the reversal, Stokes said his team remained “level-headed”, but questioned the call of DRS technology on Zak Crawley’s key dismissal.

“Being 2-0 up would have been great for us, but that’s the great thing about a five-match series, it’s the end of the series where everything counts,” Stokes had told reporters after losing the second Test.

Mammoth winning target

“We’re a very level-headed team and that allows us to put things behind us, move on to the next thing and concentrate there.”

England are on a record winning run, winning 14 of their last 20 Tests under the new management of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. The ultra-aggressive “Bazball” has got them the success in the first Test in Hyderabad, but still came close to a mammoth winning target of 399 at Visakhapatnam.

Stokes, whose team handed India just their fourth loss since 2013 in the opener, said: “Last week we were pretty level even though we’d achieved something pretty special. We recognised that but we didn’t get too high.

Jasprit Bumrah provided the twist to England's winning run when he claimed six wickets in the first innings at Visakhapatnam. Image Credit: Reuters

“Same this week, in the changing room we’re still very upbeat about some of the great stuff we’ve managed to do albeit not getting the result we wanted to.”

England, who were prepared for the Indian spinners, came unstruck against Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed six wickets in the first innings and three in the second.

Crawly's attacking knock

Opener Crawley stood out with his 73 as England came out attacking in their mountainous chase despite losing Ben Duckett on day three.

Crawley’s lbw before lunch was a subject of contention. The on-field umpire denied India’s appeal off Kuldeep Yadav, but the hosts successfully reviewed the call.

The tracker showed the ball would have hit a large part of the leg stump, but Stokes said technology got it wrong.

Zak Crawley celebrates his half-century with Ollie Pope. The opener was out after a review by India for 73. Image Credit: ANI

Technology gone wrong

“Technology in the game is obviously there. Everyone has an understanding of the reasons it can never be 100 per cent, which is why we have the umpire’s call,” said Stokes.

“But in a game full of ifs, buts and maybes, I am not going to say that’s the reason why we haven’t got the result we wanted. I’m just saying my opinion is that the technology has gone wrong on this occasion, and I think that’s fair to say.”

Indian team, who are also on a break, will be hoping to see the return of talisman Virat Kohli, dependable KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the third Test.