London: England captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn hamstring and will miss the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Tuesday.

The 33-year-old all-rounder, who suffered the injury while batting for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on Sunday, will be replaced as Test skipper for the three-match series by vice-captain Ollie Pope, the ECB added.

The first Test against Sri Lanka begins on August 21 at Old Trafford.

