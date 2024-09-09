Dubai: The UAE has once again proved its readiness to host top-class internationals events even at short notice after the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Twenty20 World Cup Bangladesh 2024 was moved away from Bangladesh late last month. The event will be staged in Dubai and Sharjah from October 3-20.

“We are delighted to stage the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. The Emirates Cricket Board has time and again proved its hosting capabilities and we are once again ready to deliver a world-class event. I want to thank the International Cricket Council and the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their trust and confidence in us, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, said after meeting the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s delegation comprising President Faruque Ahmed and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury in Abu Dhabi last week. ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice along with other ECB officials was also present during the meeting.