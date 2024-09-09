Dublin: Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has revealed he would consider leaving Liverpool in search of regular first-team action.

The 25-year-old started Ireland’s 2-0 Nations League defeat against England on Saturday and is set to feature when Greece visit Dublin on Tuesday.

However, Kelleher is Liverpool’s reserve keeper behind first-choice Alisson Becker and will fall further down the pecking order once Giorgi Mamardashvili arrives from Valencia in July 2025.

Kelleher was disappointed to hear of Liverpool’s deal for Georgia international and hinted it could be time to leave Anfield.

“I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out,” he told reporters on Monday.

“The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper. From the outside looking in, looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.

“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a number one.

“Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands.”

Hamstring injury

Kelleher is a two-time League Cup winner with the Reds, memorably helping them win the 2022 edition against Chelsea by scoring in the penalty shoot-out.

He also deputised ably for Alisson last season after the Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury and made 26 appearances in total.

Nottingham Forest reportedly made several offers for Kelleher before this season but were rebuffed by Liverpool.

Asked how close he came to leaving during the summer, Kelleher said: “My mission was to go out and play, and be a number one.