Former India cricketer and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2011 winner, Virender Sehwag (middle), and Emirates sponsored Lancashire team players Saqib Mahmood (right) and Tom Bailey (left) helped to marshal the newly emblazoned aircraft out of the Emirates Engineering hangar. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates has revealed its ICC Cricket World Cup 2019-themed Emirates A380 livery in the build-up to one of the world’s most-anticipated sporting events this year.

Former India cricketer and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2011 winner, Virender Sehwag, and Emirates-sponsored Lancashire team players Saqib Mahmoud and Tom Bailey helped to marshal the newly emblazoned aircraft out of the Emirates Engineering hangar in Dubai. The cricketers were accompanied by Emirates Engineering staff, who had worked on installing the decal. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy also made its debut at Emirates Engineering in the morning, and employees got the chance to take photos with the iconic trophy.

Boutros Boutros, Divisional Senior Vice-President, Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand for Emirates airline, said: “We are proud to be the official airline for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. Today’s reveal takes us one step closer to bringing the tournament to life for the nations competing in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, and for cricket fans across the globe. Emirates directly serves customers in nine nations participating in this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, and we look forward to sharing the excitement of this passionate sport with cricket fans and communities around the world, particularly those who will be feverishly following their national teams as they attempt to clinch cricket glory.”