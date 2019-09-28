Mahendra Singh Dhoni Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Speculations regarding the retirement of former India skipper M.S. Dhoni has been a point of discussion for every Indian ever since he decided to take a break from the game post the 2019 World Cup. India opener Shikhar Dhawan feels that Dhoni should be the only person to decide as far his future is concerned.

Dhawan, who made his debut under Dhoni, said Dhoni knows the strengths and weaknesses of each player and so, he will make the correct decision on his future. “Dhoni has been playing for so long, I feel he understands when he should retire,” Dhawan said on India TV’s show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’.