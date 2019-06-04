South Africa's Dale Steyn Image Credit: Reuters

Southampton: As South Africa geared up to take on India, they were hit by the disappointing news that their star bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the World Cup.

Steyn has not responded to a shoulder injury treatment and has been ruled out of bowling for the foreseeable future.

Before the start of South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis’ prematch press conference, their team manager Mohammad Moosajee said: “Three of South Africa’s top orthopaedic specialists and shoulder specialists had reassured us that Dale was cleared to play. His rehab and fitness regime continued at a good pace and the focus was to get him up to speed for the tournament. The plan was to get him ready for the second or third game of the World Cup. However, upon our arrival into the UK, once he started bowling, a different problem emerged, what we call a shoulder impingement syndrome, and he consulted with an orthopaedic specialist in London a few days ago.”

Describing the treatment that Steyn went through Moosajee said: “He had an injection into the problematic area which unfortunately did not resolve the problem. So a decision was made to replace him.”

Steyn will be replaced by left-arm pacer Beuran Hendricks, “He is on the flight today and will arrive tomorrow morning,” said Moosajee.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi may also miss the India match. Moosajee said: “Lungi has a grade one strain of a muscle involving his left hamstring. The clinical ‘return to play’ picture is usually seven to 10 days. So our physiotherapist is working hard on Lungi to get him ready, hopefully, for the next game. If not the next game, probably the game against Afghanistan in Cardiff.”