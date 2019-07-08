Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson Image Credit: PTI and AFP

Dubai: The stage is set for the grand showdown between India against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-finals at Old Trafford on Tuesday. But there’s a sub-plot to the drama. To understand more, we need to travel back 10 years in time, to a different part of the world.

The venue is Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur, India taking on New Zealand in the Under-19 World Cup Super Semi-finals. Captain of India is Virat Kohli and New Zealand is led by Kane Williamson, many familiar names of current India and New Zealand teams also figure in the contest held on February 27, 2008.

Williamson, who opened the batting for the Black Caps, scored 37, Tim Southee (11) and Corey Anderson (70) in a total of 205 for eight in 50 overs. Kohli (2/27), Siddarth Kaul (2/43) and Tanmay Srivastava (2/46) were the main wicket-takers while Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with one wicket.

Chasing a revised target of 191 off 43 overs due to rain, the Indians reached the score with nine balls to spare. Skipper Kohli contributed a 53-ball 43 to be adjudged player of the match after Shreevats Goswami gave a strong start with a half-century. Saurabh Tiwary remained unbeaten on 29 while Manish Pandey scored 18. Southee’s four-wicket haul went in vain, but the New Zealand pacer won the player of the series award.