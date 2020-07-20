England's Stuart Broad Image Credit: Reuters

Stuart Broad, the England fast bowler, says England will be looking to get quick runs on the fifth and final day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Old Trafford before they try to bowl out the tourists.

Riding on half-centuries from Kraigg Brathwaite (75), Shamarh Brooks (68) and Roston Chase (51) the Windies avoided follow-on on penultimate day of the Test on Sunday.

England lead by 219 runs and Broad feels if they can score quick runs in the first session then they are capable of forcing a result in the final two sessions of the day.

“We need to set it up in the first 45 minutes to an hour,” Broad told Sky Sports. “A dream world (would be) to try and get two new balls because we’ve seen the new ball has behaved slightly different on this pitch.

“But we’ve given ourselves a chance of winning this game, which is a great position to be in and I probably would (risk it).

“We’ve not really had those chats about where we want to be runs-wise, but I think the second new ball is going to be quite important, even if it’s for four, five or six overs. If West Indies were seven down with that second new ball, you’d feel it would give you a chance.

“With a bit of short-pitched bowling you can stop the scoring quite quickly, with big square boundaries and windy conditions, so I think we’d sacrifice a few runs for the chance to have that second new ball, for sure.”