1 of 7
Sumo began a new tournament in front of a live audience Sunday, despite a steady rise in coronavirus infections, with fans voicing both joy and caution about watching the Japanese spectacle during the pandemic. Above: Spectators are seen as sumo wrestlers hold a ring-entering ceremony at the July Grand Sumo Tournament, in Tokyo.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 7
The tournament runs through August 2 at Ryogoku Kokugikan, the primary sumo arena at the heart of the Japanese capital. Above: A sumo wrestler walks past as people line up to attend the sumo tournament in Tokyo.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 7
The tournament comes a week after Japanese baseball and football opened stadiums to spectators, and as the government seeks to keep the economy open despite worrying signs of the virus's resurgence, particularly in Tokyo.
Image Credit: REUTERS
4 of 7
"Well, it's scary, isn't it," said fan Katsuhiko Ochiai, 59, who travelled from neighbouring Chiba region to attend the first day. "But I love sumo, so I want to watch this," he said. Above: People line up to attend the tournament.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 7
Only 2,500 fans were allowed inside the 11,098-seat stadium, unlike in normal times when bouts are performed in front of sold-out crowds. They were asked to refrain from cheering and stick to applause to express their passion.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 7
Anyone with a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 F) or higher was denied entry. Spectators also had to wear masks, sanitise their hands, keep a distance from others and refrain from touching wrestlers or approaching them for autographs.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 7
Tokyo's coronavirus infections have been mounting in recent days and on Sunday, city authorities are expected to announce around 190 new cases.
Image Credit: AFP