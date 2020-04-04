Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar is furious at Pandya's behaviour Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Legendary batsman and former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has urged everyone to stay mentally strong during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking exclusively to Gulf News, Gavaskar, who has cracked many world records not only through his skill but also by displaying tremendous mental strength, wants everyone to take up the challenges ahead and said: “More than staying physically fit, it’s more fun trying to stay mentally fit.”

When asked as to how one can go about it, Gavaskar said: “You can try that by learning new things ... like learning a new language or to play a musical instrument. One can also look into understanding how to repair electronic items.”

Gavaskar suggests that everyone must stay home. He confessed that being a globe-trotter, it has been tough on him to stay home; but he is doing it now. “Please avoid unnecessary travel. Believe me, that is the hardest thing for me because I am on a plane every third or fourth day. Here I am cooped up in my house for the last few days.”

The Little Master, as he is known, has written many inspiring books, especially the one titled ‘Idols’ that discusses great cricketers. Gavaskar stressed why it is important not to be scared. As a mere 5ft, 5in tall batsman who destroyed all the West Indies’ fearsome pacers with elegance to score heavily against them, he said, referring to India’s situation: “It is very important not to panic because the situation is under control. The (Indian) government is doing all it can to make sure that it does not spread, but it also needs help from all of us. So let us all do what we can to try and avoid the spread of this pandemic. This is one of the biggest challenges that we all face, and we must rise to combat it, and we can do it. “