Sajan, who carries with him the experience of being the mentor of local cricket teams and India’s indoor team in the indoor World Cup, has learnt from the last edition of the T10 League and shaped the team this year. “The biggest task was to ensure and pick players who will be available. Last year, six of my players dropped out. Any format is always a learning experience in its first year. So you try and take out what the teams did to go on to win the game and what the teams did not do to better themselves. It is something we have learnt and I will share it with the team,” said Sajan.