Kohli pulled out of the first two Tests due to unspecified personal reasons and injuries to K.L. Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja after the opener have added to India’s worries in Visakhapatnam.

But hometown hero Bharat, 30, said the team’s younger members were ready for the challenge.

“Everything is chill and everything is relaxed at the moment and looking to do well as a team. That’s the message from captain and coach. We are confident,” he said.

“Our bench strength is always ready for a challenge on these kind of tracks. And the guys walking in, I am sure they will definitely do well and take it forward,” he added.

Bouncing back

“We are very good at bouncing back after 1-0, but that’s a long Test series. We definitely want to play some good brand of cricket.”

India got a taste of their own medicine on home turf when England batsman Ollie Pope turned the match on its head with his 196 to blunt the Indian spinners.

England's James Anderson plays football with teammates during a practice session on the eve of their second Test against India at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Image Credit: AFP

Rohit Sharma’s men flubbed a first-innings lead of 190 to lose by 28 runs on the fourth day, but Bharat said the team has kept calm.

“After the game, the atmosphere is absolutely relaxed. They just told us not to panic, which we are not,” said Bharat.

Marathon knock

Bharat had the best seat in the house when Pope used the unorthodox reverse sweep to good effect in his marathon knock as England posted 420 and handed the hosts a target of 231.

Bharat said the home batsmen have a plan to counter the opposition bowlers.

“We play a lot of cricket on these tracks,” said Bharat.

“It’s not that we don’t know how to sweep, reverse sweep or pedal, but on that particular day depending on the situation of the team we as batters take our calls,” he added.