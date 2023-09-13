London: Ben Stokes struck the highest score by an England batsman in a one-day international on Wednesday, smashing a blistering 182 as the hosts piled up 368 against New Zealand at The Oval.

But either side of his remarkable innings, fast bowler Trent Boult kept New Zealand in the game with an impressive return of 5-51 in 9.1 overs.

England were set for a colossal total at 348-5 when Stokes was dismissed. But they lost their last five wickets for 20 runs, Boult wrapping up the innings with 11 balls to spare.

England were wobbling at 13-2 following Boult’s early double strike in the third of a four-match series currently level at 1-1.

But Stokes, who only recently reversed his ODI retirement ahead of next month’s 50-over World Cup in India, turned the tide in spectacular fashion.

His stunning 124-ball innings, including 15 fours and nine sixes, surpassed Jason Roy’s previous England record of 180 against Australia at Melbourne in 2018.

Stokes, whose previous ODI top score was 102 not out, received excellent support in a third-wicket partnership of 199 with Dawid Malan (96).

Back spasm

Earlier, Boult again troubled an England top-order once more missing Roy after the opener suffered a fresh back spasm.

The left-arm quick struck with his first ball when Jonny Bairstow clipped him off his pads only to be well caught by a leaping Devon Conway at backward square-leg.

Boult then had Joe Root (four) inside-edging a drive into his stumps.

But Malan, back in the side after missing England’s 79-run win in Southampton on Sunday to attend the birth of his son, steadied the innings during a 52-ball fifty as he looked to cement his place in England’s final 15-man squad for the World Cup.

Stokes reached the landmark in just 44 balls, taking 15 runs off a single Lockie Ferguson over, including three fours, despite the paceman reaching speeds of 94 mph.

Test captain Stokes, in the absence of the injured Mitchell Santner, punished New Zealand’s spinners.

He was especially severe on Rachin Ravindra (0-28 in two overs), hoisting the slow left-armer for three big sixes.

Malan, fell just shy of what would have been his fifth hundred in 20 ODIs when he got a faint edge to wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

Stokes, as the sun came out in south London, went to 150 by slamming occasional off-spinner Glenn Phillips for six over midwicket.