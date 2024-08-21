Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah is set to replace current International Cricket Council Chairman Greg Barclay, who has decided to end his run after two successive terms.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Shah has been touted as the replacement and seems to be having the numbers to take over according to the media reports coming from India.
“ICC Chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the Board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the Independent ICC Chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022," the ICC stated in a media release.
“Current directors are now required to put forward nominations for the next Chair by 27 August 2024 and if there is more than one candidate, an election will be held with the term of the new Chair commencing on 1 December 2024.”