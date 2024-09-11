London: Harry Kane admitted he is fuelled by a burning desire to silence his critics after the England captain marked his 100th cap with a double in Tuesday’s 2-0 win against Finland.

Kane produced two typically lethal finishes in the second half of the Nations League Group B2 tie at Wembley.

It was the perfect way for the Bayern Munich striker to celebrate becoming the 10th man to make 100 appearances for England.

The 31-year-old is England’s all-time leading scorer with 68 and also set Tottenham’s record goal-tally before joining Bayern.

But, despite all the plaudits thrown his way on the night he reached his England century, Kane still carries the hurt from a disappointing personal campaign at Euro 2024.

He scored three times in Germany but rarely impressed as England laboured through the tournament before losing to Spain in the final, leading to questions about whether he still deserved his place in the team.

Using that frustration as motivation, Kane was delighted to celebrate his 100th cap in style.

“It was a big night for me, really proud. I want to score goals and help the team. Whenever you are doubted, it makes you more hungry to prove people wrong,” he said.

“We spoke about being ruthless but in these games you have to keep knocking on the door and you will get your reward.

“I always back myself to score goals and I’m excited for the future.”

Commemorative golden cap

Kane was presented with a commemorative golden cap before kick-off, wore gold boots during the game and had his family in attendance to share in the latest highlight in his remarkable career.

England interim boss Lee Carsley has worked with Kane for only a week in his first matches since replacing Gareth Southgate on a temporary basis.

But the 50-year-old has already begun to understand the ferocious drive that makes Kane such a prolific goal-scorer.

“Harry took his goals really well, a big occasion for him. Kids being here, an emotional night, but really happy for Harry. He fully deserves all the plaudits,” he said.