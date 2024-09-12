Global technology group e& is set for a match day takeover when the Premier League champions Manchester City meet Brentford on Saturday, 14th September at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK.

Manchester City fans will be able to engage with a host of exciting match day activations centred around the joy of high-speed moments in football.

The takeover will feature dynamic LEDs at the stadium showing the speed of shots immediately after they happen - so fans will be able to see exactly how fast an Erling Haaland thunderbolt is travelling.

There will also be an e&-branded centre circle flag at kick-off, along with participants from City Football Schools who will have the once-in-a-lifetime experience of walking out with the players while wearing e& branded shirts.

Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, fans will be able to watch the game at a live screening at City Challenge in Yas Mall. Supporters will be joined by host and influencer FG to watch Pep Guardiola’s team in action - and also take part in some speed-related activities at City Challenge for a chance to win great prizes.

In addition, e& will present a live link-up between Manchester and Abu Dhabi, with fans competing together in a half-time quiz - a first for Man City.

The e& and Manchester City partnership is celebrating its 15th year, a collaboration that has yielded significant results both on and off the pitch. The match day takeover is a prime example, engaging fans in the UAE, the UK, and globally through TV, social and digital channels. This kind of initiative reinforces e&'s commitment to connecting with football fans worldwide.