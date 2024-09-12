Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday received Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, who is visiting the UAE as the head of a high-level delegation.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed Li Qiang and his accompanying delegation and expressed the hope that the visit will further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations.

An official reception ceremony for the visiting delegation was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during which the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China was played.

Sheikh Mohammed greeted members of the delegation, while the Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China shook hands with Their Highnesses the Sheikhs and other senior officials.