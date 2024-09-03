Rawalpindi: Bangladesh recorded their first-ever series win over Pakistan with a six-wicket victory in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
Chasing 185 to win, the visitors inched their way to the target for the loss of four wickets, 25 minutes before tea on the fifth and final day to complete a 2-0 series sweep.
Brief scores:
Pakistan 274 (Saim Ayub 58, Shan Masood 57, Salman Agha 54; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-61, Taskin Ahmed 3-57) and 172 (Salman Agha 47 not out, Mohammad Rizwan 43; Hasan Mahmud 5-43, Nahid Rana 4-44)
Bangladesh 262 (Litton Das 138, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 78; Khurram Shahzad 6-90, Salman Agha 2-13, Mir Hamza 2-50) and 185-4 (Zakir Hasan 40, Najmul Hossain Shanto 38)
Bangladesh 262 (Litton Das 138, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 78; Khurram Shahzad 6-90, Salman Agha 2-13, Mir Hamza 2-50) and 185-4 (Zakir Hasan 40, Najmul Hossain Shanto 38)