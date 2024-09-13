SPO_240913 MESSI1-1726241833127
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, along with Luis Suarez (left), returned to the training at the Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. Image Credit: AFP

Miami: Lionel Messi is set to return to action with his club Inter Miami on Saturday after spending over two months out with an ankle injury, Miami coach Gerardo Martino said on Friday.

“Yes, he is fine,” Martino said before training Friday. “He trained (Thursday), he is in the plans for the game. After training we will figure out the strategy for him, but he is available,” added the Argentine.

Inter Miami, who lead the Eastern Conference and are top of the overall standings, host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi training ahead of their game. Image Credit: AFP

Injured right ankle

Messi injured his right ankle during the final of the Copa America on July 14 when he helped Argentina to victory over Colombia.

He has missed eight MLS games for his club and this month’s World Cup qualifiers for his country.

“To get back the best player in the world to our team, which was already on a good run, we are all very happy with this situation,” said Martino.