Just weeks after launching his record-breaking YouTube channel, Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved another remarkable milestone, becoming the first person to amass one billion social media followers.

The Al Nassr star, who set a record with 35 goals in the Saudi Pro League last season, now boasts 638 million followers on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, 113 million on X, 60.5 million on YouTube, 9.4 million on Kuaishou, and 7.5 million on Weibo

“We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers!” Ronaldo posted on X.

“This is more than just a number - it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond.

“From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together.

“You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.

“Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.”

The Portuguese striker needed just 90 minutes - equivalent to the length of a football match - to surpass one million subscribers with the launch of his first YouTube video on August 21.

Within six days, his UR Cristiano channel soared to 50 million subscribers, setting a new record for the fastest channel to reach that milestone.

Away from the social media stage, the 39-year-old has continued to make history on the pitch.