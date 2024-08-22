Cristiano Ronaldo is renowned for setting records on the pitch, but he’s now also reaching new heights off the pitch after launching his own official channel on YouTube.

The Portuguese forward’s new channel, UR Cristiano, launched on Wednesday, August 21 and reached one million subscribers in just 90 minutes, smashing the previous record set by Blackpink’s Jennie Kim, who gained a million subscribers in seven hours.

At the time of writing, UR Ronaldo currently has over 14 million followers. To put that into perspective, Mr Beast, YouTube’s most popular channel with 311 million subscribers, took 132 days to reach 10 million subscribers.

The Al Nassr and Portugal footballer announced the channel launch on Instagram, where he is the most followed person in the world, saying: “The wait is over 👀🎬 My YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey”.

The channel already boasts 19 videos, many of which have already clocked up more than a million views and include football chat, the Al Nassr star’s views on sporing legends such as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal and family life in Saudi Arabia.

With Ronaldo being one of Saudi Arabia’s most powerful tools for driving tourism since joining the Saudi Pro League in 2022, the new platform looks set to showcase the country’s top attractions if one of his uploads is anything go by.

Titled ‘This is how I felt when I discovered paradise … The Red Sea Project, Saudi’, the 39-year-old shares behind the scenes footage of the upcoming development.

In the video, Ronaldo said: “In my life I travel all over the world. I want to talk about Red Sea. I can’t go anywhere on the planet where nobody recognises me. This is impossible.