(1984 to 2014)

Total matches: 90

Results

Team Mts Won Lost Tie NR %win Titles Runner-up

Sri Lanka 48 34 14 0 0 70.83 5 6

India 43 26 16 0 1 60.47 5 3

Pakistan 40 24 15 0 1 60.00 2 2

Afghanistan 4 1 3 0 0 25.00 0 0

Bangladesh 37 4 33 0 0 10.81 0 1

UAE 4 0 4 0 0 0.00 0 0

Hong Kong 4 0 4 0 0 0.00 0 0

Asia Cup winners

No Month, Year Venue Winner Runner-up Other participants Teams Winning captain

1 April 1984 UAE India Sri Lanka Pakistan 3 Sunil Gavaskar

2 April 1986 SL Sri Lanka Pakistan Bangladesh 3 Duleep Mendis

3 November 1988 Ban India Sri Lanka Pakistan, Bangladesh 4 Dilip Vengsarkar

4 January 1991 Ind India Sri Lanka Bangladesh 3 Mohd Azharuddin

5 April 1995 UAE India Sri Lanka Pakistan, Bangladesh 2 Mohd Azharuddin

6 July 1997 SL Sri Lanka India Pakistan, Bangladesh 2 Arjuna Ranatunga

7 June 2000 Ban Pakistan Sri Lanka India, Bangladesh 2 Moin Khan

8 August 2004 SL Sri Lanka India Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE & Hong Kong 6 Marvan Atapattu

9 July 2008 Pak Sri Lanka India Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE & Hong Kong 6 Mahela Jayawardene

10 June 2010 SL India Sri Lanka Pakistan, Bangladesh 4 MS Dhoni

11 March 2012 Ban Pakistan Bangladesh India, Sri Lanka 4 Misbah-ul-Haq

12 March 2014 Ban Sri Lanka Pakistan India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan 5 Angelo Mathews

Notes:

** India did not participate in 1986 (in SL)

** Pakistan did not participate in 1991 (in Ind)

** Sri Lanka is the only team to participate in all the twelve editions of the Asia Cup

** No final was played in the inaugural edition. The winner was decided on points in the round robin league.

** Sri Lanka & Bangladesh have hosted most tournaments: 4, followed by 2 by UAE, 1 each by India and Pakistan

** The 1993 tournament was to be held in Pakistan, but it was cancelled

** The ninth edition was to be held in India in February 2006 but India pulled out because of its hectic schedule during the season

** The 2016 edition was a T20I affair in Mirpur in Bangladesh in Feb-March 2016. The tournament was won by India beating Bangladesh by 8 wkts.

Highest team totals:

Total (Ov) For Opp Venue Date

385/7 (50) Pak Ban Dambulla 21-6-2010

374/4 (50) Ind HKg Karachi 25-6-2008

357/9 (50) SL Ban Lahore 25-6-2008

343/5 (50) Pak Hkg ColomboSSC 18-7-2004

332/8 (50) SL Ban Karachi 30-6-2008

330/4 (47.5) Ind Pak Mirpur 18-3-2012 (2nd inns, WON)

329/6 (50) Pak Ind Mirpur 18-3-2012 (2nd inns, WON)

329/7 (49.5) Pak Ban Mirpur 4-3-2014

326-3 (50) Ban Pak Mirpur 4-3-2014

320/3 (50) Pak Ban Dhaka 2-6-2000

Note: India’s 330/4 is the highest winning total while chasing in Asia Cup

Lowest team totals:

Total (Ov) For Opp Venue Date

87/9+ (34.2) Ban Pak Dhaka 2-6-2000

94/10 (35.3) Ban Pak Moratuwa 31-3-1986

96/10 (41) SL Ind Sharjah 8-4-1984

99/8 (45) Ban Ind Chittagong 27-10-1988

105/10 (45.2) Hkg Ban ColomboSSC 16-7-2004

+ one injured batsman did not bat

Total individual 100s (47)

by Pakistan 16, Sri Lanka 14, India 13, Bangladesh 4

Highest individual scores

Runs Batsman For Opp Venue Date

183 Virat Kohli Ind Pak Mirpur 18-3-2012

144 Younus Khan Pak Hkg ColomboSSC 18-7-2004

143 Shoaib Malik Pak Ind ColomboRPS 25-7-2004

136 Virat Kohli Ind Ban Fatullah 26-2-2014

135* Sourav Ganguly Ind Ban Dhaka 30-5-2000

131* Arjuna Ranatunga SL Ind ColomboRPS 18-7-1997

130 Sanath Jayasuriya SL Ind ColomboRPS 27-7-2004

130 Sanath Jayasuriya SL Ban Karachi 30-6-2008

Best for Bangladesh

117 Mushfiqur Rahim Ban Ind Fatullah 26-2-2014

Most individual 100s:

6 by ST Jayasuriya (SL), 4 by KC Sangakkara (SL), 3 by Shoaib Malek (Pak) & Virat Kohli (Ind)

Leading run scorers

Batsman For Mts Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50

Sanath Jayasuriya SL 25 24 1 1220 130 53.04 102.52 6 3

Kumar Sangakkara SL 24 23 1 1075 121 48.86 84.51 4 8

Sachin Tendulkar Ind 23 21 2 971 114 51.10 85.47 2 7

Arjuna Ranatunga SL 19 19 6 741 131* 57.00 82.79 1 6

Mahela Jayawardene SL 28 26 3 674 78 29.30 87.65 0 7

Aravinda de Silva SL 24 22 2 645 96* 32.25 83.44 0 4

Marvan Atapattu SL 13 12 2 642 100 64.20 71.09 1 6

Virat Kohli Ind 11 10 0 613 183 61.30 97.15 3 1

Fastest to reach an individual 100

Balls Batsman For Runs Balls Opposition Venue Date

To 100

53 Shahid Afridi Pak 124 60 Bangladesh Dambulla 21-6-2010

55 ST Jayasuriya SL 130 88 Bangladesh Karachi 30-6-2008

66 SK Raina Ind 101 68 Hong Kong Karachi 25-6-2008

68 Shahid Afridi Pak 109 76 Sri Lanka Dambulla 15-6-2010

Five-plus wicket hauls (11) –

by Sri Lanka 7, Pakistan 3, India 1

Best bowling:

Runs Batsman For Opp Venue Date

6/13 Ajantha Mendis SL Ind Karachi 6-7-2008

5/19 Aaqib Javed Pak Ind Sharjah 7-4-1995

5/21 Arshad Ayub Ind Pak Dhaka 31-10-1988

5/22 Ajantha Mendis SL UAE Lahore 26-6-2008

5/31 M Muralidharan SL Ban Karachi 30-6-2008

Best for Ban:

4/36 Saiful Islam Ban SL Sharjah 6-4-1995

Note: Ajantha Mendis is the only bowler to claim two 5 wkt hauls in Asia Cup

Leading wicket-takers

Bowler For Mts Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Best Ave R/o 4+wkts

Muttiah Muralitharan SL 24 230.2 13 865 30 5/31 28.83 3.75 2

Ajantha Mendis SL 8 68 5 271 26 6/13 10.42 3.99 4

Saeed Ajmal Pak 12 115 6 485 25 3/26 19.40 4.22 0

Lasith Malinga SL 12 108.1 4 507 24 5/34 21.13 4.69 3

Chaminda Vaas SL 19 152.2 20 639 23 3/30 27.78 4.19 0

Abdur Razzak Ban 18 170.2 10 796 22 3/17 36.18 4.67 0

Sanath Jayasuriya SL 25 148.5 2 667 22 4/49 30.31 4.48 1

Irfan Pathan Ind 12 109.1 1 605 22 4/32 27.50 5.54 1

Abdul Qadir Pak 8 69.2 8 251 17 3/15 14.76 3.62 0

Sachin Tendulkar Ind 23 76.2 0 364 17 3/21 21.41 4.76 0

Hat-tricks (2)

Bowler (Bowl) For Opp Venue Date

Kapil Dev (4/31) Ind SL Calcutta 4-1-1991

Farveez Maharoof (5/42) SL Ind Dambulla 22-6-2010

Players appearing in most matches

26 Mahela Jayawardene SL

25 Sanath Jayasuriya SL

24 Aravinda de Silva SL

24 M Muralidharan SL

24 Kumar Sangakkara SL

23 Sachin Tendulkar Ind

23 Shahid Afridi Pak

20 Tillkeratne Dilshan SL

Most for Bangladesh:

18 Abdul Razzak Ban

- Mohandas Menon