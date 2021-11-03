New Zealand v Scotland Image Credit: A

New Zealand vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 match at Dubai International Stadium. All the updates below…

Scores as they happened here

Match summary

Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Dubai: There was no twist in the script as New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs to take a firm step towards the semi-finals in the afternoon game of the day. All eyes will now be on the high stakes evening game of Group 2 where India take on Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Scots, who had qualified by topping their group, did not look overawed to take on one of the title-contenders to finish at 156 for five while chasing a par score of 173 for an improbable win. Michael Leask, coming in at number six, struck a few lusty blows to score 42 off 20 balls against a quality attack comprising of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner.

The Kiwis had earlier rallied around senior opener Martin Guptill's innings of 93 to finish at a potentially match-winning total of 172/5 after being sent into bat by Scotland.

05:36PM



No twist in the script as New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs to take a firm step towards the semi-finals. As a qualifying nation, the Scots were not disgraced at all as they end at 156/5.

05:11PM



Boult has come back for his final overs and negotiating him is now at it's toughest. MacLeod fourth wicket to fall as Scotland are 102/4. The earlier NZ can finish this game, the better it is for their run-rate.

05:11PM



The 100-run mark comes up for Scotland after 14 overs. However, with the run-rate at 12.51, Scotland would need something extraordinary and it looks beyond their means now. The match can only tilt one way from here.

04:54PM



It was sheer beauty from Tim Southee as his off cutter gets Cross lose his balance and double up. The wicketkeeper-batter is bowled as it's 76/3. The pressure from now on will be too much on an inexperienced lower order now.

04:51PM



Munsey's wicket has put the brakes on Scotland's run-rate as they are now 76/2 at the halfway mark. It's a tall order to expect the Scots to score 97 off 60 balls from here but they don't look willing to go down without a fight. It's been a good contest so far.

04:35PM



Williamson brings on Sodhi to apply the brakes but George Munsey goes on his knees to pick him up for a six behind score and then another big one over mid-wicket. Sodhi, however, as the last laugh as Munsey is caught in the deep in the same over. Scotland 66/2 in 8th over.

04:32PM



An extraordinary over for Scotland. Wicketkeeper-batter Mathew Cross begins with a short arm pull off Milne...4,4,4,4,4 to leave the Kiwis deflated. 48/1 after powerplay - that was some controlled aggression.

04:30PM



Scotland lose first wicket as Coetzer, on 17, chips a slower one from the wily Boult to Southee to mid-on. Boult gesture of asking the departing batsman to 'frame the moment' a tad unncessary. Scotland 25/1 now.

04:29PM



04:26PM



A quietly confident beginning by Scotland. The way skipper Coetzer rocked back for a backfoot punch off Boult for four would have any top batter round the proud. 16/0 in second over.

04:06PM



Mid-match summary: Kiwis rally round Guptill’s 93 to reach a winning target

04:18PM



Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Dubai: New Zealand rallied around senior opener Martin Guptill's innings of 93 to finish at a potentially match-winning total of 172/5 after being sent into bat by Scotland in their day game in Dubai.

Sent into bat by Kyle Coetzer, the Scottish captain who was lucky with th toss, the Scots struck early blows by removing the in-form opener Daryl Mitchell (13) and skipper Kane Williamson (0) in back-to-back deliveries. A 105-run partnership for fourth wicket between Guptill and Glenn Phillips (33) took the favourites to a comfortable position.

For Scotland, seamers Shafyan Sharif (2/28) and Brad Wheal (2/40) impressed with their control and change of pace.

03:55PM



NZ rally around senior opener Guptill's innings of 93 to end at 172/5 after being sent into bat by Scotland. The qualifiers were upto the task with Sharif and Brad Wheal showing fine control against quality batters.

03:43PM



03:52PM



New Zealand reach 150/3 and with three overs still to go, they are likely to stretch it to 180-plus. Scotland will be ruing a dropped chance from Phillips.

03:51PM



A handy 33 by Phillips as he is finally caught on the cow corner off Wheal. NZ, however, are comfortable at 157/4.

03:51PM



New Zealand reach 150/3 and with three overs still to go, they are likely to stretch it to 180-plus. Scotland will be ruing a dropped chance from Phillips.

03:03PM



An unhurried approach by NZ as they know anything more than 140 should see them through with the quality of their attack. Glenn Phillips, their wicketkeeper-batsman, finds his arc against part-timer Michael Leask for a timely six. 84/3 in 12th over.

03:03PM



A remarkable show by Scotland bowlers as they restrict NZ down to 70/3 at half-way mark. Both spinners Watt and Greaves have on the mark as the wicket is offering some purchase. An interesting battle so far.

02:57PM



A remarkable show by Scotland bowlers as they restrict NZ down to 70/3 at half-way mark. Both spinners Watt and Greaves have on the mark as the wicket is offering some purchase. An interesting battle so far.

02:56PM



Scotland strike again soon after powerplay as Devon Conway tries a reverse sweep off spinner Mark Watt and is caught behind. Fine job by the unheralded Scot attack as NZ are 52/3. Guptill, however, is still around.

A remarkable show by Scotland bowlers as they restrict NZ down to 70/3 at half-way mark. Both spinners Watt and Greaves have on the mark as the wicket is offering some purchase. An interesting battle so far.

02:53PM



Big game coming up... Here is te latest from Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan

02:36PM



Now, now...Sharif removes Williamson (0) as he gets a faint nick to a one going down the leg side and is caught behind. A big wicket this as Kiwis are at 35/2.

02:24PM



Guptill eases into an extra cover drive off Brad Wheal as action begins in an empty stadium. Kiwis are 13/0 after first over.

02:24PM



Team news

New Zealand have announced an unchanged team from the one that beat India handsomely on Sunday. Playing XI: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Daryl Mitchell, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway (wk), 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Jimmy Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Adam Milne, 9 Tim Southee, 10, Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi.

Scotland XI: 1 Kyle Coetzer (capt.), 2 George Munsey, 3 Matthew Cross (wk), 4 Richie Berrington, 5 Calum MacLeod, 6 Michael Leask, 7 Chris Greaves, 8 Mark Watt, 9 Safyaan Sharif, 10 Alasdair Evans, 11 Brad Wheal.

02:16PM



Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Dubai: New Zealand, upbeat after their emphatic win against India, will start overwhelming favourites against qualifiers Scotland when they square off in a day game of Super-12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Wednesday.