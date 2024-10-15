Dubai: UAE opener Alishan Sharafu saved his best for the last as he guided Pearls into the semi-finals of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament on Monday.

Chasing a stiff target against a quality attack led by UAE all-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan, Sharafu’s scintillating unbeaten 112 to reach the target of 119 for 2 in 15.2 overs.

The Sharafu had two fruitful partnerships with Asif Khan and Yassir Kaleem, but it was the 21-year-old, who led the UAE to the Plate title in the Under-19 World Cup in 2022, who was unstoppable as his knock contained nine fours and seven sixes.

The race for the semi-finals came down to the wire and it was an important win for Pearls against Gulf Giants Development, who grabbed the final last four spot, edging out Desert Vipers Development and Marvels, on superior net run rate.

Vriitya Arvind continued his rich form in the tournament as he top-scored for Gulf Giants with a cautious 35 while Muhammad Saghir Khan made 30.

The semi-finals will see the top-seeded ILT20 Thunderbolts taking on Gulf Giants, while Pearls will lock horns with Dubai Capitals Development.

Earlier in the day, Raees Ahmed powered Thunderbolts to a 30-run victory over Dubai Capitals Development after setting a target of 184. Raees Ahmed struck six fours and four sixes in a knock of 70 runs that came in just 45 deliveries. In response, the Capitals made a strong start with an opening stand of 60. Mayank stormed to a 27-ball half century, but the innings unravelled after both openers perished and the Capitals were bundled out for 153 in 17.3 overs. Awais Ali Shah accounted for four wickets while Jawadullah and Simranjeet Singh took two wickets each.

Brief scores:

ILT20 Pearls beat Gulf Giants Development by 9 wickets. Gulf Giants Development 176/8 in 20 overs (Vriitya Arvind 35, Muhammad Saghir Khan 30, Aryan Lakra 22, Uzair Khan 3 for 20, Harshit Sheth 2 for 28) ILT20 Pearls 179/2 in 15.2 overs (Alishan Sharafu 112 not out, Yassir Kaleem 30, Asif Khan 28).

ILT20 Thunderbolts beat Dubai Capitals by 30 runs. ILT20 Thunderbolts 183/8 in 20 overs (Raees Ahmed 70, Hamdan Tahir 29, Awais Ali Shah 26, Luqman Faisal 25 Haider Ali 2 for 24, Raja Akifullah Khan 2 for 34, Ibrar Shah 2 for 49) Dubai Capitals Development 153 in 17.3 overs (Mayank 50, Muhammad Zohaib 26, Awais Ali Shah 4 for 10, Simranjeet Singh 2 for 29, M Jawadullah 2 for 36).