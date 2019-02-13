Thanking the PSL for providing him the platform, the six-feet-five inch tall bowler said: “I had played a few first class games before the third edition of the PSL and was very lucky that Lahore picked me in their team. I took five wickets against Multan Sultans and that caught selectors eyes and coach Mickey Arthur (who is also Pakistan team coach). Now I am lucky that I am playing in all three formats for Pakistan and geared up for PSL 4. I will do my best for the team.”