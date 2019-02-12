Multan Sultans skipper Shoaib Malek was at his sporting best when he said: “I would like to wish all the team owners and captains best of luck. Last year we expected to make the play-offs but couldn’t. We actually started the tournament well but lack of consistency hampered our campaign. We will try not to repeat the same mistakes this year. A lot depends on how you perform in the first few matches. Let’s see how the players perform and stay consistent so the team does well and goes deep into the tournament.”