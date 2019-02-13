The fans in the UAE made sure that players never felt that the league is being held outside Pakistan because they cut across all cricket loving nations to turn out in large numbers to cheer for the teams. The stadiums here provided the best of facilities and that made the players as well as the support staff comfortable. The players in return gave their best and majority of the matches over the years ended in nail-biting finishes. It is with the hope of wanting to witness edge-of –seat thrillers that fans will throng the stadiums for the fourth edition.