Dubai: The UAE may have had a surfeit of white ball cricket over the last two months in the shape of IPL and then T20 World Cup, but one of the franchise owners of Abu Dhabi T10 League is optimistic that it’s not going to dent the appeal of their fare which starts in the capital on Friday. The six-team league, now in it’s fifth edition, will be held from November 19-December 5 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

This is the second time the league is taking place in the calendar year of 2021, as the postponed fourth edition of last year (due to the Covid-19) was rescheduled in January-February while the upcoming one is being held as per its usual schedule. However, unlike the edition earlier this year which was held behind closed doors, fans will be back this time and owner of Deccan Gladiators feels it will make a major difference.

Gaurav Grover, the young owner of Gladiators who finished runners-up last time, told Gulf News: ‘‘People always want to see fours and sixes and the league has been expanded from 10 to 15 days this time. The return of the fans will make a difference as we have seen in the 2019 edition which was played in front of big crowds.’’

While the league has grown in stature since it’s inception in 2017 in Sharjah, Grover admitted that it could be still some way before the franchises break even and a revenue model begins to take shape. ‘‘Any league takes time to generate it’s own revenue model. All the owners have been quite proactive so far in roping in sponsors and this year, we have high hopes that the revenue should come up with Colours coming in and the new partners,’’ he said.

At the cricketing front, Gladiators have beefed up their squad during the Players’ Draft last month with the likes of Andre Russell, Tymal Mills, Wanindu Hasaranga and the hard hitting Odion Smith. ‘‘This season is crucial for us. We had a great team last season but couldn’t go far in the tournament. But this season we aim to win it and perform well right from the first game. Our squad combination is solid. We have some very experienced players who are match-winners and some raw talent who can change the game,” Wahab Riaz, their captain and senior Pakistan fast bowler, said after the draft.

Asked how challenging it would be for these players, several of whom were already living in bio bubbles, to get into another three-week one for this event, Grover said: ‘‘It’s difficult for the players as well as the management but you see, they are mentally strong athletes and know how to go about it. From our side, we are trying to take good care of them and hope things will get back to normal soon.’’