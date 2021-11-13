Dubai: Delhi Bulls Captain, Dwayne Bravo launched the jersey of their Abu Dhabi T10 team in style here at the Gulf News Cricket League. Among other attendees were coach Andy Flower and pacer Ravi Rampaul.
The Bulls have put together a star studded line up for the upcoming season with names such as Eoin Morgan, Mohammed Hafeez and Adil Rashid among others. Having ended as runners up last season, the team are well backed. Neelesh Bhatnagar, the franchise owner was optimistic of his teams chances and said, “Andy and Bravo have chosen a team capable of winning, and I expect them to put up a spirited show this season.”
Captain Dwayne Bravo remarked, “I am excited to lead this side and my only target is to lift the trophy this season!”.
Delhi Bulls start their campaign in the opening game of Abu Dhabi T10 League against Northern Warriors on November 19.