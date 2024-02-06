Sharjah: Bahraini sharpshooter Safaa Mohammed Aldoseri clinched the gold medal in the 10-metre Air Rifle event of shooting competition in the seventh Arab Women Sports Tournament at Al Dhaid Shooting Club on Tuesday.

Aldoseri earned the top spot with distinction after fierce competition with Qatari shooter Almaha Mishal Al Ali. The Bahraini marksman scored a remarkable 249 points, edging out Al Ali, who secured 246 and bagged the silver medal. The bronze medal was claimed by Kuwaiti shooter Maryam Arzouqi, who registered a score of 252.2 points.

In fourth place was Bahrain’s Sara Aldoseri, with a score of 203.1 points, while UAE Yasmin Tahlak finished fifth with a score of 182.5 points. Emirati Fatima Obaid Al Suwaidi recorded 162 points in sixth place, with Kuwaiti Retaj Alzyadi in seventh place, scoring 140.7 points. Omani shooter Amina Altarshi, who scored 118.5 points, came in eighth place.

Winners of the 10-metre air rifle shooting competition with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Majid Al Qasimi, Abdulaziz Al Anazi, Sheikha Hayat Bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa and Hanan Al Mahmoud. Image Credit: Supplied

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Majid Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, accompanied Abdulaziz Al Anazi, Secretary-General of the Arab National Olympic Committee, and Sheikha Hayat Bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, President of the Equal Opportunities Committee at the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, along with Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice-President of AWST Supreme Organising Committee, and Noora Ali Al Shamsi, Director of AWST, crowned the shooting champions.

Fourth consecutive victory

Jordan’s Al Fuhais and Syrian club Al Thawra extended their winning run to register fourth consecutive victory to move a step away from booking their places in the basketball final of the seventh Arab Women Sports Tournament on Tuesday.

The reigning champions Al Fuhais showcased their prowess against the Bahrain’s Al Ahli with a 109-45 score to register their biggest win in the tournament.

Al Thawra players too had no difficulty in establishing their dominance over the course of the two halves against Iraq’s Ghaz Al Shamal SC before winning 77-58.

Kuwait's Al Fatat secured their first win after edging out Sharjah Women Club in a close contest. Image Credit: Supplied

Kuwait’s Al Fatat secured their first win after an intense contest with Sharjah Women Club. The game began with Sharjah team taking an early lead, ending the first quarter ahead by three points at 16-13. However, Al Fatat, turned the tables by the halfway stage, securing an 11-point lead with scores 36-25. The tension heightened in the third quarter as Sharjah players fought back, regaining momentum and closing the gap to a mere two points with the quarter ending at 46-44. Ultimately it was Al Fatat’s consistency that secured them a 74-67 win in the close battle win.

Kuwait’s Salwa Alsabah SC broke away from Sharjah Women’s Sports Club and climbed to the top of Group B in the volleyball competition at Khorfakkan Club on Tuesday.

Dominating show

The same group also witnessed a comeback from Jordan’s De La Salle Jordanian with their victory over Syria’s Taldara SC (3-0), compensating for their loss in the opening round against Salwa Alsabah SC. The superiority of the Kuwaiti team was evident over the Sharjah club. The Kuwaiti team dominated the three sets of the match with scores of (25-13, 25-23, and 25-16).

In a similar scenario, Jordan’s De La Salle had no difficulty securing their well-deserved victory over the Syrian team after imposing their dominance over the courts with three sets: 25-17, 25-13 and 25-20.

The table tennis games got off to a thrilling start as Egypt’s Enppi SC, Kuwait’s Al Fatat and Bahrain’s A’Ali SC secured their wins in their opening matches at Sharjah Women’s Sports. Enppi set the tone with a clean sweep against Jordan’s Hamada SC, with the Egyptian player Reem Khaled registering an (11-6, 11-6, 11-5) win against Taima Younes.

The table tennis competition got off to a thrilling start with several close contests. Image Credit: Supplied

Her teammate Nadeya Ahmad secured another win against Jordanian Renad Fouad, registering (11-5, 11-6, 11-5). Enppi’s Hana Ibrahim clinched a victory against Jordanian Baraa Al Wedyan in four sets, 3-1, registering (11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6).

Hard-fought victory

In one of the opening day’s toughest matches, the players of Bahraini Al Ali SC managed a hard-fought victory over the Syrian team Muhafaza SC (3-2), with Hind Zaza of Al Muhafaza winning the first match against Amit Bhadik, clinching the three sets (11-6, 11-7, 14-12).

Mariam Abdullah equalised for her Bahraini team by defeating Syrian Lara Asaf (11-7, 11-8, 11-8). The excitement continued as the Bahraini team took the lead through Fatima Abdullah’s marathon match win against Aba’ Ali (5-3), registering (8-11, 4-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-9).

Hind Zaza brought the score back to a tie between the two teams by defeating Mariam Abdullah (11-6, 9-11, 13-11, 11-8), leading to a decisive fifth match where Amit Bhadik secured Bahrain’s victory after winning (11-8, 12-10, 11-6) against her Syrian opponent Lara Asaf.