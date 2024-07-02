Abu Dhabi: Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club took the top honours in the first round of the Khaled Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which concluded at Mubadala Arena on Sunday.

After three days of intense action, Al Ain clinched the title, followed by Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club in second place and Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club in third.

Ariadne Oliveira, coach of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, added: “This championship plays a crucial role in developing the players skills by allowing them to participate in its various rounds in a competitive atmosphere. The championship attracts elite athletes, making it a true test of their skills and an unparalleled opportunity for development, resulting in enthusiastic competitions throughout the year.”

Exceptional strength and technique

Andre Luiz De Almeida of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, who won gold in the Masters -85kg category, said: “I’m thrilled with this victory and the gold medal that helps our club move forward in the championship.”

The championship began with competitions in Under-18, adult and masters categories on Friday, followed by kids’ categories and girls’ Under-12, Under-14, and Under-16 divisions the next day. Sunday witnessed fierce competitions in boys’ Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 categories. The competitors demonstrated exceptional strength and technique as they aimed for gold medals and points to lead the five-round championship.

The opening day saw 700 male and female athletes from various parts of the country showcasing impressive technical skills and prowess. Image Credit: Supplied

“Throughout the championship, we have seen athletes compete fiercely with great skill and sportsmanship. This makes us optimistic about a bright future for the sport, as the new generation of champions continue to excel in regional and international competitions,” said Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

“As we conclude the first round of the Khaled Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, I am delighted with the excellent organisation and wide participation from local clubs and academies. The large crowds at the event clearly show the growing popularity of jiu-jitsu and the success of the Federation’s plans to expand its reach and promote its physical and mental benefits to all segments of society.”

The competitions attracted top athletes from leading local clubs and academies, living up to the event’s hype as an exciting addition to the local sporting calendar.

Start of a long journey

The opening day saw 700 male and female athletes from various parts of the country showcasing impressive technical skills and prowess. As the competitions on Friday came to a close, MOD UAE took the lead, followed by Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club and Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club in second and third places, respectively.

Igor Lacerda, a coach of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, said: “This championship has showcased high competitiveness among athletes today. We’ve enjoyed outstanding performances from all clubs and academies and are pleased with our team’s performance. Today’s competitions mark the start of our journey through this championship, aiming to accumulate maximum points across its five rounds and compete for its trophy.”

The championship features a comprehensive ranking system to recognise athletes and clubs based on their performance and results through all rounds of the championship. This system is a motivating factor for clubs to invest optimally in talent and register the largest possible number of athletes in all categories throughout all five rounds of the championship, to gain more points and ensure strong competition for the title.

The championship gave the young talents an opportunity in their journey towards achieving their full potential. Image Credit: Supplied

Experience counts

Omar Alfadhli of Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy, who won gold in the Men Adults -69kg category, said: “Each of my competitions was tough, facing skilled opponents both technically and physically. Winning the gold medal today is a huge honour for me.”

Dana Ali Albreiki of Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club, who won gold in the Youth Women’s 40kg category, said: “It’s not just about winning; competing against experienced athletes and facing new challenges was amazing. My passion for jiu-jitsu keeps pushing me forward.”

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Aldar announced a partnership to sponsor the Khaled Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the largest and newest addition to the local jiu-jitsu calendar.

The championship features a comprehensive ranking system to recognise athletes and clubs based on their performance and results through all the rounds. Image Credit: Supplied

Leaving a legacy for future generations

The announcement followed an agreement signed by Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation and Bayan Al Hosani, the Chief People & Communications Officer at Aldar, during the inaugural edition.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the championship is a significant milestone in promoting and developing the jiu-jitsu sport locally and internationally. “The Khaled Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship underscores the Federation’s commitment to achieving excellence at all levels, supported by our wise leadership’s limitless support for sports, and particularly jiu-jitsu.